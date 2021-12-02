Business Bites: New Starbucks location; thrift store closing; Rainbow International open in new location; First Command’s new location; Falls Print Works has moved; UP 12 days of giveaways; Embark merging; Citizens Alliance new branch open; Malone named to naitonal council

Starbucks

The city has received a building permit application for a new Starbucks at 1626 10th Ave. S.

The city issued a demolition permit in October for the former China Buffet building.

Great Falls Rescue Mission Thrift Store

The Great Falls Rescue Mission Thrift Store is closing permanently on Dec. 15.

The mission doesn’t own the space where the store is currently located and “from a business standpoint it is just not feasible nor sustainable to continue in the manner in which we were,” according to Carrie Matter of the mission.

They’ll be opening a donation center and more details will be forthcoming as they finalize that plan.

Rainbow International Restoration

Rainbow International Restoration has opened in the former Ayrshire Dairy at 4600 13th St. S.

First Command

First Command Financial Planning has moved into 1 5th St. N.

Falls Print Works

Falls Print Works has moved from downtown next to Luna Coffee to 401 9th Ave. S.

University of Providence’s 12 Days of Giveaways

Starting Dec. 1, the University of Providence launched a 12 Days of Giveaways campaign that focuses on different giveaway items to help students relax and destress leading up to finals week. While this is geared toward students, anyone is eligible to enter.

Follow the university on Instagram for details and to participate.

Businesses participating include:

The Refinery

Five on Black

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition

Street Burgers

Rage Room GF

Luna Coffee

Harlos

Great Harvest

Brush Crazy

Lexi Lee Massage Therapy

Carved Axe Throwing

Showdown

Malone named to national council

JoAnn Malone, owner of Seeking Recovery LLC, has been named to the National Small Business Association leadership council.

She said she joined the council to help tackle issues facing small businesses such as tax reform, regulatory restraint and healthcare costs.

Embark

Embark Credit Union is merging with Horizon Credit Union, headquartered in Spokane Valley, Wash.

Pending regulatory and member approval, the expanded organization will have combined assets of more than $1.8 billion with 31 branch locations across Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington.

“Unlike a bank buyout, a credit union merger is the result of a collaboration between two credit unions seeking to combine financial resources and expertise. The process is expected to be complete in 2022, pending approvals.

As the fiercely competitive landscape in financial services continues to change markets in Montana and across the Northwest, the directors and leadership teams of both credit unions sought to create greater value for its combined members, employees and communities,” according to a company release.

Deb Evans, current Embark Credit Union president and CEO, will continue to lead the current market in the new organization. Jeff Adams, Horizon Credit Union president and CEO, will be the president and CEO of the combined organization.

No employees at Embark or Horizon will lose their jobs as a result of the merger.

All branch locations will remain open and both organizations will continue to serve members as usual at their combined 31 branch locations as they work to fully integrate their systems in 2022.

Citizens Alliance Bank

Citizens Alliance Bank opened their newest branch this fall at 409 3rd St. N.W.

The bank opened a loan production office in Great Falls in 2017 that was converted into a full-service branch in 2018.

The new branch is a three-story, 18,000-square-foot building in West Bank Landing. The bank occupies the first two floors and the third is available for lease.

