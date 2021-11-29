Dogsgiving: Shadow

Name: Shadow

Age: 8

Breed: Border collie/springer spaniel

Human(s): RoseMary

Where did you come from? Mom got me from a thing called Facebook I don’t know what that is.

What’s your favorite toy? My fox.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Passing puppy classes. I was a very naughty pup.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I dug a lot of holes.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Leave me home. I must go everywhere with my mom.

Where’s your favorite patio? What ever one my mom is on or grandma and grandpa’s.

What are your aliases? Shadow dog or Pup.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My brother Doggo.

What’s your favorite place to go? The coffee shop they give me treats.

What are your hobbies? Sleeping or making sure that everyone pets me.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My moms favorite boots.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom does the at home on the floor.

What’s your fitness routine? Chasing my brother when they play or running while my mom cheats and she drive the 4-wheeler.

What are you thankful for? To have food in my bowl and a nice place to sleep next to my mom.

