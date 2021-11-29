Dogsgiving: Chief

Name: Chief

Age: 8

Breed: Lab

Human(s): Casey and Nat

Where did you come from? Somewhere in western Montana

What’s your favorite toy? I love chewing on antlers my dad brings home from hunting.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Getting birds while bird hunting.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I ate half of a prime rib that my parents had sitting on the counter at Thanksgiving 3 years ago.

What do your humans do to make you mad? When I am playing with a toy and they take it away once I tear it apart.

Where’s your favorite patio? The patio at Meadowlark Country Club. I love watching golfers come in on 18.

What are your aliases? Chef, cheiferson, chiefers.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Dexter, my cousin who is a German shorthair.

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere with my dad.

What are your hobbies? Chewing on antlers, going for hikes, playing in the water.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? That darn prime rib…but man was it good.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? April’s Plush Puppies always gives me a bath and gets me looking my best anytime my parents are out of town.

What’s your fitness routine? Running around at the park chasing deer.

What are you thankful for? Peanut butter.

