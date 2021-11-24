Work at Fire Station 1 to impact traffic

Temporary lane closures will occur on 1st Avenue South between 9th and 10th Streets South from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 to remove an underground storage tank removal at Fire Station 1.

During construction, the south lane will be closed to through traffic.

Local access will be provided during construction and there will be barricades and detour signs in the area.

The city is contracting with Shumaker Trucking and Excavating for the project for $73,784 and it will be formally approved during the Dec. 6 City Commission meeting.

City planning to move fuel station from downtown fire station to Park and Rec complex

Last year, the City Commission awarded a contract to relocate the fueling station at the downtown fire station to the Park and Recreation complex.

That portion of the project was $471,362 to NWESTCO, LLC and included design and construction of a two compartment 20,000 gallon, double wall horizontal UL-2085 above-ground fuel storage tank system, and support foundation, fuel dispensers, tank monitoring equipment along with necessary ancillary facilities including paving, fencing, access gates and stormwater management facilities.

The fuel system at the downtown fire station included underground tanks that were installed in 1991 with an expected service life of 25 years.

During that time, the tanks have had a clean inspection record with the Montana Department of Environmental Equality and no known releases have occurred, according to the city staff report.

The city removed the underground tanks of the same timeframe at the Public Works complex and in doing so, found the tanks were in good condition, but the piping connecting the tanks to the fuel pumps was “severely corroded” and would have been the most likely source of leakage and contamination.

“By removing the old underground tanks and installing new above ground fuel storage tanks, the city will be reducing the risk of tank failure and leakage that would subject the City of Great Falls to fines and cleanup fees. Additionally, in 2019 the DEQ added additional safety testing procedures for underground storage tank facilities. Under these new regulations the city would incur additional costs of $7,500 to $10,000 for annual maintenance and testing,” according to the November 2020 staff report.

The access to the old fuel island at the downtown fire station is off 1st Avenue South with limited space for parking and removing the existing station will provide additional parking for the fire station, according to city staff. That island has minimal protection from vehicular damage or vandalism, according to city staff, and the new station at Park and Rec will have additional security inside a fenced complex.

For more information about the Fire Station 1 Underground Storage Tank Removal lane closure contact Russell Brewer,

senior engineer, at 406-771-1258.

