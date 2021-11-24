Locals providing Thanksgiving meals to airmen working on the holiday

A group of locals are teaming up again this year to feed local airmen who are working on Thanksgiving.

Joann Gogo is spearheading the effort and teamed up with the Enbär partners again to provide about 100 meals for airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard who are working on Thursday.

The meals will be traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinners and the annual meal is funded by Enbar, Gogo, the Military Affairs Committee and the Exchange Club.

A handful of volunteers will also be helping package and deliver the meals on Thursday.

What makes a community? A look at what’s great about Great Falls

“I believe it’s important that we ensure that our airmen who are working today, know we appreciate the sacrifice they make and we are truly indebted to our military for their service in ensuring the safety and security of our nation. This gesture is but a small way of thanking our service members and we are just privileged and honored that we have the opportunity to do so with the help from our business community,” Gogo said.

Community thanks: Local business owners share stories of goodness from 2020

She said that the meals wouldn’t be possible without the effort of Mike Hallahan, chef and managing partner at Enbär/The Block.

“We are sincerely grateful for his commitment to our military members and his willingness to be part of this special occasion,” she said.

Hallahan, other Enbär partners, some staff and volunteers give their time on the holiday, as they did last Thanksgiving and Christmas, to prepare the meals that will be delivered to the airmen working that day.

Locals come together to feed airmen working Christmas Day

“Enbär takes pride in giving back to the community and this is a small token of our appreciation for the active duty airmen who sacrifice so much and are working on this holiday and can’t be with their family and loved ones,” Hallahn said. “It’s our pleasure to be a service to them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

