GFPD says unfounded threat at GFHS, asks public to rely on official sources

Great Falls Police Department said Friday that they and the Great Falls High School administration learned of a possible student against student threat of violence involving a firearm on Nov. 18.

“The initial threat was not clear on whom was involved or where the threat was to take place,” according to a GFPD release.

The GFPD school resource officer assigned to GFHS and school administration immediately began an investigation that continued after school had closed on Nov. 18.

“The GFPD and GFPS team were thoroughly and without doubt able to determine the threat to be completely unfounded. The threat was found to have stemmed from a prior disturbance, student-on-student, and no threats involving a firearm were substantiated,” according to the GFPD release.

Any threats involving students, staff, or GFPS in general are investigated with all necessary resources and efforts, according to GFPD.

Though the initial complaint was unfounded, the GFPD SRO requested additional GFPD uniformed presence at Great Falls High School for the morning of Nov. 19, according to the release.

“The GFPD and GFPS ask that parents, students and interested parties always obtain their information directly from factual sources, specifically the GFPD or GFPS. The GFPD and GFPS will always notify students, staff, and parents if there are legitimate and immediate threats,” according to the GFPD release. “Also, do not rely on social media to report information. Always report factual information directly to the GFPD or GFPS and please refer to and rely upon the GFPD and GFPS Facebook pages, the GFPS website and local media outlets for future information.”

