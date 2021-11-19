Four school board seats on May ballot, filing opens Dec. 9.

The next Great Falls school board election will be May 3, 2022.

Filing opens for four seats on Dec. 9 and candidates must file by March 24 to appear on the ballot.

The following four seats are up for election:

Three seats that represent both elementary and secondary districts on the board for three years through May 2025. Anyone interested in these positions must live within the Great Falls Public School District boundary. The positions are currently held by Mark Finnicum, Jeff Gray, and Gordon Johnson.

One seat, a one-year position to fill out the remainder of Jan Cahill’s term. Nathan Reiff was appointed by the board to fill the vacancy until the next regular election.

Trustees are required to call for an election by Feb. 22 with a resolution stating the date of the election, the purpose of the election, whether the election will be by mail or poll, and the voting locations.

March 31 will be the last day trustee candidates can withdraw from the election and the deadline for write-in candidate for a trustee position.

By April 1, the board must pass a resolution stating levy amounts if the board decides to run a levy election. No such decision has been made yet. That’s also the deadline for trustees to declare the election by acclamation and cancel the election if the number of candidates filing is equal to or less than the number of open trustee positions

Ballots will be mailed beginning April 13.

Candidates file in the county election office at 325 2nd Ave. N. but the forms can also be obtained from Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations director, at the district office at 1100 4th St. S.

Great Falls Public School trustees are unpaid volunteer positions.

There are seven trustees on the Great Falls Public School Board. The seven seats represent both the elementary and secondary districts.

