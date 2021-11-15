Dosgiving: Falco

Name: Falco

Age: 4

Breed: Catahoula\Lab Mix

Human(s): Blake and Alissa

Where did you come from? Fort Benton

What’s your favorite toy? My rubber ball

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I have eaten 6 full cupcakes, whole! No mess!!

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Stealing food off my mom and dads kitchen counter multiple times!!

What do your humans do to make you mad? Not giving me attention and bugging me early in the morning.

Where’s your favorite patio? At my grandmas house or aunties!

What are your aliases? Falcs, ralco

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Luna my sister!!

Dog Days of Summer: Luna

What’s your favorite place to go? On walks, on car rides, dog park and to Fort Benton.

What are your hobbies? I love to eat human food, even though I’m not supposed to!! I love to play fetch with sticks and pinecones and my rubber ball! I also love going on walks with my sister Luna and playing with her!!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Cupcakes

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom and grandma grooms me.

What’s your fitness routine? I go on walks everyday or to the dog park!

What are you thankful for? I am thankful for my mom and dad! My grandmas, and my loving home that I have!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

