Dogsgiving: Henry

Name: Henry

Age: 11

Breed: Mini Schnauzer

Human(s): Rees and Kristi Kinsey

Where did you come from? Helena

What’s your favorite toy? My puppy stuffy (aka my “baby”)

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Protecting my family by incessantly barking at suspicious people (including the UPS man and our nice neighbors)

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I chewed up brand new carpet.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Brush my beard!!

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Where’s your favorite patio? Home (I’m a homebody)

What are your aliases? Hen

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Norman the Chihuahua

What’s your favorite place to go? Behind the toilet

What are your hobbies? Barking, sleeping, and barking some more

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Bedroom carpet

Where do you get your hair and nails done? PetCo (my spa)

What’s your fitness routine? Fitness tortilla I just stole from you in my mouth

What are you thankful for? My warm couch to sleep and drool on

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

