Dogsgiving: Henry
Name: Henry
Age: 11
Breed: Mini Schnauzer
Human(s): Rees and Kristi Kinsey
Where did you come from? Helena
What’s your favorite toy? My puppy stuffy (aka my “baby”)
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Protecting my family by incessantly barking at suspicious people (including the UPS man and our nice neighbors)
What’s the worst thing you ever did? I chewed up brand new carpet.
What do your humans do to make you mad? Brush my beard!!
Where’s your favorite patio? Home (I’m a homebody)
What are your aliases? Hen
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Norman the Chihuahua
What’s your favorite place to go? Behind the toilet
What are your hobbies? Barking, sleeping, and barking some more
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Bedroom carpet
Where do you get your hair and nails done? PetCo (my spa)
What’s your fitness routine? Fitness tortilla I just stole from you in my mouth
What are you thankful for? My warm couch to sleep and drool on
You must be logged in to post a comment.