Dogsgiving: Bo

Name: Bo

Age: 5

Breed: Red heeler

Human(s): Shelby and Ben

Where did you come from? I was born in Hardin but rescued as a stray puppy. My mom adopted me when I was a year old in Bozeman.

What’s your favorite toy? Squeaky pigs.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learning how to share my toys and hoomans with my baby brother, Cash!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I ate some of my moms college textbooks.

What do your humans do to make you mad? They leave me home alone five days a week! They say they go to a place called “work” and that I wouldn’t want to go with them. But I don’t believe them.

Where’s your favorite patio? I don’t have one yet!

What are your aliases? Bo boy, bubs, moomie, mooms, mr bo, hammie, ham bone…the list goes on.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My mom says my baby brother Cash, but secretly my best friend is Griffey!

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere with my hoomans as long as I’m off leash!

What are your hobbies? Fetch, hiking, swimming, playing with my friends, tug-of-war.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? College textbooks.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home.

What’s your fitness routine? I don’t have one!

What are you thankful for? Treats, toys and my hoomans warm laps to curl up to every night.

