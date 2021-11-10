Two neighborhood councils meet Nov. 15-19

Next week, two Neighborhood Councils are holding monthly meetings.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include safety and crime forum with Great Falls Police Department Lt. Tony Munkres, Council of Councils recap, December meeting schedule and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include Council Facebook page update, Council of Councils recap, December meeting schedule and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here or here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

