Library naming committee meets Nov. 16 on proposal to rename library for Alma Jacobs

The Great Falls Public Library board’s naming committee meets at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Cordingley Room at the library to finalize their report to the library board.

The library board will review the committee’s report during their regular monthly meeting on Nov. 23.

The board will vote on the proposal to rename the library for Alma Smith Jacobs at their Dec. 28 meeting.

In December 2020, the library received a request to consider renaming the library for Jacobs, who served as head librarian at the Great Falls Public Library and the state librarian, both historic firsts for a Black woman during her time.

The request lead the board to develop a naming policy that was adopted in January. The board also considered naming the new Bookmobile for Jacobs as an alternative to renaming the library itself. The decision on the Bookmobile naming has been put on hold until the library naming request has been decided.

The board created the naming committee to gather community input on the renaming request and present their findings and recommendations to the board by December.

The naming committee includes:

Jessica Crist, library board member and committee chair

Jill Baker, executive director, Great Falls Public Library Foundation

Rev. Marcus Collins, pastor, Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ

Mary Moe, City Commissioner and ex officio library board member

Hannah Pate, community member

Bill Tacke, Chair, foundation board

Mitch Tropila, past chair, library board

Library Director Susie McIntyre staffed the committee.

The committee’s charge was to “develop a recommendation report for the Great Falls Public Library Board of Trustees regarding the proposed renaming of the Great Falls Public Library in honor of Alma Smith Jacobs; this will be accomplished by gathering input from the larger community through open meetings, small group conversations, online feedback, and any other methods developed by the committee.”

