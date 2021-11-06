Sunday Reads: Nov. 7

Happy weekend Great Falls. Here’s to a great week.

The New York Times: Colin Powell’s life is celebrated at a funeral that pulls Washington together.

NPR: Meet skimpflation: A reason inflation is worse than the government says it is

Associated Press: Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll

NBC News: Minneapolis residents reject proposal to replace police department

The Washington Post: New schools are rising across the U.S. that look like charters but aren’t

Associated Press: Explainer: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

The Washington Post: He predicted the dark side of the Internet 30 years ago. Why did no one listen?

The New York Times: The accidental wine educator

CityLab: What’s behind the fascination with shoplifting?

Reuters: As nations talk climate, cities say: We deliver

Wired: ‘The Great Resignation’ misses the point

Associated Press: U.S. trade deficit hits record of $80.9 billion in September

The Washington Post: In mayoral elections nationwide, voters opt for pragmatism over ideology

NPR: Why education was a top voter priority this election

Montana Free Press: “Termination Report” sheds light on turnover at OPI

The New York Times: Star system with right-angled planets surprises astronomers

Verge: Public transportation can save the world-if we let it

Associated Press: Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90 percent

Wired: Cars are going electric. What happens to the used batteries?

The New York Times: Effort to reframe climate change as a health crisis gains steam

The Atlantic: Floating wind farms are about to transform the oceans

ProPublica: Here’s why rapid COVID tests are so expensive and hard to find

The New York Times: How Tyson Foods got 60,500 workers to get the coronavirus vaccine quickly

Fresno Bee: Meatpacking plants were big COVID spreaders, USDA says. What it means for Fresno area

Cowboy State Daily: Senate kills ant-vaccine mandate bill citing business concerns, one bill remains

Axios: Five times as many police officers have died from COVID as from guns since pandemic began

NPR: Syphilis is resurging in the U.S., a sign of public health’s funding crisis

NPR: COVID’s endgame: Scientists have a clue about where SARS-CoV-2 is headed

The Washington Post: NYC police unions warned vaccine mandates would pull 10,000 officers off streets. So far, the number is 34.

The New York Times: Why many police traffic stops turn deadly

Vogue Business: Fashion’s new biodiversity benchmark

Reuters: Judge delays construction on parts of $500 mln U.S. power line

Kaiser Health News: Labs with no one to run them: Why public health workers are fleeing the field

The Virginian-Pilot: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel workers found Civil War-era cannonballs. They’re historic duds.

The New York Times: Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rebels advance toward capital

NPR: A 4-day work week could help with burnout

Associated Press: Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows

The Chronicle of Higher Education: Free college is dead in Congress, but it’s alive and well in the states

Bangor Daily News: Maine will be the 1st state to add ‘right to food’ to state constitution

NPR: A 15-year-old girl invented a solar ironing cart that’s winning global respect

The New York Times: Officials disclose a ‘working theory’ about jetpack mystery over Los Angeles

CityLab: As e-bikes speed up, a policy dilemma looms

The New York Times: Christian schools boom in a revolt against curriculum and pandemic rules

NPR: Most of the email in your inbox isn’t useful. Instead of managing it, try ignoring it

The Washington Post: Meet the people getting paid $10,000 for moving to West Virginia

NPR: Inflation is at a 30-year high. Here’s how the Federal Reserve plans to deal with it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

