Sunday Reads: Nov. 7
Happy weekend Great Falls. Here’s to a great week.
The New York Times: Colin Powell’s life is celebrated at a funeral that pulls Washington together.
NPR: Meet skimpflation: A reason inflation is worse than the government says it is
Associated Press: Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll
NBC News: Minneapolis residents reject proposal to replace police department
The Washington Post: New schools are rising across the U.S. that look like charters but aren’t
Associated Press: Explainer: What is the metaverse and how will it work?
The Washington Post: He predicted the dark side of the Internet 30 years ago. Why did no one listen?
The New York Times: The accidental wine educator
CityLab: What’s behind the fascination with shoplifting?
Reuters: As nations talk climate, cities say: We deliver
Wired: ‘The Great Resignation’ misses the point
Associated Press: U.S. trade deficit hits record of $80.9 billion in September
The Washington Post: In mayoral elections nationwide, voters opt for pragmatism over ideology
NPR: Why education was a top voter priority this election
Montana Free Press: “Termination Report” sheds light on turnover at OPI
The New York Times: Star system with right-angled planets surprises astronomers
Verge: Public transportation can save the world-if we let it
Associated Press: Pfizer says COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90 percent
Wired: Cars are going electric. What happens to the used batteries?
The New York Times: Effort to reframe climate change as a health crisis gains steam
The Atlantic: Floating wind farms are about to transform the oceans
ProPublica: Here’s why rapid COVID tests are so expensive and hard to find
The New York Times: How Tyson Foods got 60,500 workers to get the coronavirus vaccine quickly
Fresno Bee: Meatpacking plants were big COVID spreaders, USDA says. What it means for Fresno area
Cowboy State Daily: Senate kills ant-vaccine mandate bill citing business concerns, one bill remains
Axios: Five times as many police officers have died from COVID as from guns since pandemic began
NPR: Syphilis is resurging in the U.S., a sign of public health’s funding crisis
NPR: COVID’s endgame: Scientists have a clue about where SARS-CoV-2 is headed
The Washington Post: NYC police unions warned vaccine mandates would pull 10,000 officers off streets. So far, the number is 34.
The New York Times: Why many police traffic stops turn deadly
Vogue Business: Fashion’s new biodiversity benchmark
Reuters: Judge delays construction on parts of $500 mln U.S. power line
Kaiser Health News: Labs with no one to run them: Why public health workers are fleeing the field
The Virginian-Pilot: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel workers found Civil War-era cannonballs. They’re historic duds.
The New York Times: Ethiopia declares state of emergency as rebels advance toward capital
NPR: A 4-day work week could help with burnout
Associated Press: Robots hit the streets as demand for food delivery grows
The Chronicle of Higher Education: Free college is dead in Congress, but it’s alive and well in the states
Bangor Daily News: Maine will be the 1st state to add ‘right to food’ to state constitution
NPR: A 15-year-old girl invented a solar ironing cart that’s winning global respect
The New York Times: Officials disclose a ‘working theory’ about jetpack mystery over Los Angeles
CityLab: As e-bikes speed up, a policy dilemma looms
The New York Times: Christian schools boom in a revolt against curriculum and pandemic rules
NPR: Most of the email in your inbox isn’t useful. Instead of managing it, try ignoring it
The Washington Post: Meet the people getting paid $10,000 for moving to West Virginia
NPR: Inflation is at a 30-year high. Here’s how the Federal Reserve plans to deal with it