Four neighborhood councils meet Nov. 8-12

Four neighborhood councils meet Nov. 8-11.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, crosswalks safety and speeding on Park Drive discussion with Montana Department of Transportation, Pastor Rick Brown of First Baptist Church, and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include Council of Council recap, Fox Farm boulevard maintenance, Foothills conditional use permit and neighborhood concerns.

Masks are required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the school.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include the flood district, Council of Councils recap, Council Facebook page and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include Council of Councils recap, Council Facebook page and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

