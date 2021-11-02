GFFR names winners of fire prevention essay contest
Great Falls Fire Rescue has named the winners of its fire prevention essay contest.
This was the first year of the contest in which local youth write a 500-word essay on a fire prevention topic.
This year’s theme was “what does fire prevention mean to you and your family?”
This year’s winners are:
- Benjamin Brown
- Ethan Janusz
- Amara Ochsner
A ceremony is planned for the winners at 11 a.m. Nov. 24 at Fire Station 1 when the winners will be able to present their essays to GFFR members and the community.