Election 2021: Results
10:30 p.m. update
Preliminary votes are in for the municipal elections in Great Falls, Belt and Cascade.
As a reminder, only those living within the boundary of those incorporated areas was eligible to vote.
About 29,000 ballots were issued, according to the Cascade County elections office.
Of those, 13,976 ballots were returned.
The results are not considered final until the county has conducted a canvass and the County Commission certifies the results.
Bob Kelly has won a fourth two-year term as mayor. He previously served as a city commissioner.
Joe McKenney and Susan Wolff have been elected to four-year commission seats.
Commissioners Mary Moe and Owen Robinson opted not to see re-election this year.
City of Great Falls
Mayor
Fred Burow: 5,085
Bob Kelly (incumbent): 8,459
City Commission, two available seats
Joe McKenney: 5,086
Eric Hinebauch: 4,212
Paige Turoski: 3,009
Vanessa Hayden: 1,615
Susan Wolff: 6,407
Josh Copeland: 3,875
Neighborhood Councils, five seats available per council
Council 1
Michael Flaherty: 1,006
David Foscue: 713
Pat Goodover: 904
Everett Hall: 906
David Saslav: 648
Ronald Szabo: 731
Council 2
Aron Krischel: 622
Shyla Patera: 674
Frank Speidel: 643
Council 3
Sue Dickenson: 1,971
Kathleen Gessaman: 1,580
Eric Peterson: 1,792
Council 4
Richard Ashley: 1,143
Susan Ashley: 1,144
Sandra Guynn: 1,262
Council 5
Terry Albrecht: 662
Marcia Anderson: 635
Pat Bolton: 679
Eric Ray: 635
Council 6
Richard Cornellier: 681
Carl Donovan: 814
Earl Salley: 722
Jack Stuckman: 707
Allison Tangen: 805
Council 7
Linda Daggett: 508
Troy Lane: 443
Lisa Meyers: 466
Trevor Mikkelson: 462
Sandra Rice: 544
Council 8
Karen Grove: 1,038
Travis Grove: 965
Johnnie Scott: 988
Council 9
Bernard Danishefsky: 881
Karen Gray: 967
Scott Miranti: 926
Shannon Wilson: 904
Town of Cascade
Should chickens be allowed in town limits?
Yes: 105
No: 83
Belt
Ward 3, one seat
Becky Gorton: 10
Sally Miller: 24
Ward One, one seat
David Eggert: 29
April Wells: 40