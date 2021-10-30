Sunday Reads: Oct. 31

Happy Halloween Great Falls.

NPR: The Facebook Papers: What you need to know

The New York Times: That tainted Halloween candy myth just won’t go away

The Washington Post: Imagine a class with 25 kids — and all of their parents insist on telling the teacher what to teach

The Washington Post: Longer, more frequent outages afflict the U.S. power grid as states fail to prepare for climate change

Associated Press: Fears of rising baguette prices pose crunch for the French

The Counter: The pandemic disrupted Americans’ access to food. Not everybody suffered equally.

Montana Free Press: Commission backs coronavirus relief funds to fight Billings crime

NPR: When you add more police to a city, what happens?

Vox: What happens when your favorite thing goes viral?

The New York Times: COVID live updates: F.D.A. panel endorses Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 to 11

The New York Times: COVID cases keep falling

The Washington Post: Covid cases and deaths grossly underestimated among meatpackers, House investigation finds

The Washington Post: Vaccine eligibility for mood disorders underscores elevated covid risk

Associated Press: Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96

National Geographic: Medieval pandemics spawned fears of the undead, burials reveal

Smithsonian Magazine: New dating method shows Vikings occupied newfoundland in 1021 C.E.

The Washington Post: The coming age of climate trauma

NPR: A lost hiker ignored rescuers’ phone calls, thinking they were spam

The Washington Post: License plate scanners were supposed to bring peace of mind. Instead they tore the neighborhood apart.

Vox: Why supply chain chaos and inflation could last into 2022

NPR: A look at the groups supporting school board protesters nationwide

The New York Times: Are vaccine boosters widely needed? Some federal advisers have misgivings

The New York Times: Newly unearthed work by a revered and reviled novelist causes a stir in France

NPR: China is removing domes from mosques as part of a push to make them more ‘Chinese’

The Washington Post: The case against Mark Zuckerberg: Insiders say Facebook’s CEO chose growth over safety

NPR: 50 years ago, ‘The Electric Company’ used comedy to boost kids’ reading skills

The Washington Post: Five points for anger, one for a ‘like’: How Facebook’s formula fostered rage and misinformation

The New York Times: The 37-year-olds are afraid of the 23-year-olds who work for them

The Washington Post: Biden raises the stakes with the biggest gamble of his presidency for his agenda

The New York Times: The first thing we do, let’s kill all the leaf blowers (opinion)

