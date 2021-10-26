Council of Councils, Neighborhood Council 4 meet this week

This week, one neighborhood council meet, as well as the Council of Councils.

Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Each of the nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two city commission members.

Agenda items include fireworks, police department update by Chief Jeff Newton, and Neighborhood Watch ambassadors. More information on the Great Falls Citizens Council is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N. Agenda items include Portage Meadows resolution, aquatics center update, large vehicle ordinance, City Commission candidate Paige Turoski, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

