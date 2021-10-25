The Great Falls Public Library reopens Oct. 26 for regular hours after a weekend closure due to COVID related staff shortages.

“We appreciate your patience as we strive to provide service with limited staffing,” Susie McIntyre, library director, said in an email. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the recent weekend closure.”

The regular hours open to all patrons are:

Monday: 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pickup window is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and the phones are manned 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

