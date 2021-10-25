Great Falls Public Library seeking proposals for master plan process

The Great Falls Public Library is seeking proposals for a consulting firm to create a master plan.

The request for proposals is available on the city website or may be picked up at the library, 301 2nd Ave. N.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and late submissions will not be accepted.

Great Falls library closed due to staffing shortage

Proposals may be mailed or hand delivered to the library.

Susie McIntyre, library director, told the County Commission earlier in October that the library was starting the process that could take 9-12 months as staff and the library board look at options for changing the funding structure to generate more revenue for the library.

Officials looking at options for library funding structure

McIntyre said in that meeting that once the plan is completed, they’d then decide on what funding options to pursue as well as the timing as they wouldn’t want to compete with any potential school or public safety levy.

Library looking at funding structure options, possibility of levy

“This is just the beginning of a conversation,” McIntyre said.

During that meeting, McIntyre said the library foundation has secured the funding for the master plan procees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

