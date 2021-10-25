GFPS to consider new bargaining agreement for clerical staff

The collective bargaining agreement for the Great Falls Association of Educational Office Personnel Local 7795 of the Montana Federation of Public Employees expired on June 30 with the Great Falls Public Schools district.

During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board will be asked to approve a new two year agreement with the union representing the district’s clerical staff.

The district bargained with the union throughout the summer and fall and the union members voted in favor of the agreement.

The district and union have a tentative agreement that the school board will be asked to formally approve during the Oct. 25 meeting.

The proposed agreement will expire on June 30, 2021.

The tentative agreement includes 50 cent increases for each year of the agreement and the estimated cost of is $62,519 per year for a total increase of $125,038, according to staff, that will be accounted for in this and the next budget year.

