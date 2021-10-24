Sunday Reads: Oct. 24

Hope everyone had a lovely weekend. Here’s this week’s reading list.

The Daily Press: An alternative court in Newport News-the ‘behavioral health docket’-graduates 13

The Washington Post: ‘Don’t feel sorry for me,’ Powell said as the end approached

NPR: The American chestnut was wiped out a century ago. Could it make a comeback?

The Atlantic: A secretive hedge fund is gutting newsrooms

Foreign Affairs: The technopolar moment: How digital powers will reshape the global order

National Geographic: Why do people stack stones in the wild?

NBC News: FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

Associated Press: Why no tusks? Poaching tips scales of elephant evolution

The Counter: I tried to prove that small family farms are the future. I couldn’t do it.

Indy Star: Scrub Hub: Are meal kit services bad for the environment, compared to a grocery store?

The New York Times: Sirens: Loud, ineffective and risky, experts say

NPR: Online game lets you experience the supply-chain crunch through beer sales

Reuters: U.S. trucking industry disruptions to last as long as pandemic persists – Buttigieg

NPR: School board elections will be an early test of what issues motivate voters

Axios: The smart city comes of age

The L.A. Times: Pandemic spurs young families to leave big cities for the heartland. Will they stay?

The Verge: Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name

Grist: ‘Mobility Justice’: How cities are rethinking public transportation after COVID

NPR: Why people in Houston struggle to pay bills more than people in other major cities

Reuters: Car-centric Austin is building transit. Will anyone ride it?

The 74: Analysis: How D.C.’s teacher hiring process is drawing a larger pool of high-quality candidates and diversifying the teaching corps

Reuters: U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

The Washington Post: The coronavirus is still mutating. But will that matter? ‘We need to keep the respect for this virus.’

The New York Times: What scientists know about the risk of breakthrough COVID deaths

