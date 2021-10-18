County to consider tax recertification for Calumet valuation drop to keep GFPS budget whole

Cascade County Commissioners are scheduled to hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. Oct. 21 to consider a request from Great Falls Public Schools to recertify their property tax valuations.

The county, GFPS and City of Great Falls already set their budgets in August and September, based on the taxable valuations from the Montana Department of Revenue that are finalized in August.

In September, the DoR told GFPS that they had reevaluated Calumet’s valuation, based on a complaint from the refinery that it was too high.

Brian Patrick, GFPS’ director of business operations, said that though the 2020 settlement had precluded Calumet from protesting their taxes for three years, the DoR agreed to reevaluate the refinery’s value, and reduced it by $2.14 million.

Because the GFPS budget is already set and the way school funding is calculated, that would mean a loss of $518,000 for the district, without action from the county.

GFPS is asking the county to recertify the taxable value to account for the $2.14 million that’s no longer included, which means, if the county approves, the taxable valuation will remain the same and the tax burden will be shifted to the rest of the taxpayers, Patrick said.

According to his calculations, that means an additional $5.24 annually on a house valued at $100,000; an additional $7.85 on a house valued at $150,000; and an additional $10.47 on a house valued at $200,000.

Taxes for the district were set to be lower this year since the overall taxable valuation in the county had increased, but with the Calumet change, it’s only an overall increase of 0.27 mills, Patrick said.

In May 2020, Calumet and DoR settled a tax appeal from 2017.

The county tax appeal board voted in March 2018 to reduce Calumet’s valuation from $538 million to $312.5 million.

That decision was been appealed by both Calumet and the Montana Department of Revenue to the Montana Tax Appeal Board. A hearing is set for Feb. 19, 2020 and then rescheduled for September, but Calumet and DoR have settled.

According to the DoR, of the roughly $17 million paid by Calumet under protest for tax years 2017-2019, about $9.5 million was released to the local jurisdictions and $1.5 million to the state.

In the 2020-2021 budget, Cascade County included 13.59 in special mills for the school district to recoup $1.939 million lost to the Calumet tax protest.

The Calumet tax appeal process took three years and for the first two years, the Great Falls Public Schools district accessed those protested taxes to make their budget whole.

“Without those funds, there would have been emergency cuts on top of cuts that had been happening for 10 years,” Patrick said.

The district budget is done on a cash basis by enrollment and other factors in the state formula and without those funds, the district would have been short $2.5 million in the first year and $1.3 million in the second year, Patrick told The Electric last year.

