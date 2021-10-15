Staff asking commisision to postpone award of aquatic center contract for more review time

Commissioners will be asked during their Oct. 19 meeting to postpone awarding a contract for the new indoor aquatics center until their Nov. 2 meting.

Bids were due on Oct. 13 and the city received four.

Staff is currently reviewing the bids and costs to determine a recommendation.

The bid includes a base bid and 22 alternates.

Staff is asking for the delay in awarding the contract so they have time to review the bids “due to the complexity” of the project.

In August, the City Commission awarded a contract for water main relocation at the site to start the project.

The new indoor aquatics and recreation center will be about 45,000 square feet of new construction and include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, sauna, restrooms, child watch area and more.

The new facility is being built in a portion of Lions Park through a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense, with a $10 million match from the City of Great Falls.

The need for an indoor aquatics and recreation center was identified in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan that was adopted by the commission in November 2016.

The center will have fees for use, and will also meet training needs for Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard, but will be owned and operated by the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department.

The new facility will replace the Natatorium that was closed by the city several years ago and City Manager Greg Doyon has said that once the new facility is open, he will recommend closing the city’s existing recreation center downtown.

The new facility has been designed by LPW Architecture with TD&H Engineering.

