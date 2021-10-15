GFPD seeking information on downtown assaults

Great Falls Police detectives are currently investigating two assaults that took place in the downtown area and are believed to be related.

One occurred at the end of September and the other the first week of October, according to GFPD, in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North and the 100 block of 8th Street North.

“On two separate dates and times, two victims, were violently assaulted in what appears to be completely unprovoked attacks. Common to both assaults, the victims had been sleeping in the downtown area at the time of the attacks and both victims received significant injuries. Both attacks have taken place after all businesses and bars were closed in the area. Detectives believe there have been more attacks that have not been reported at this time,” according to a GFPD release.

Detectives have a photograph from downtown surveillance footage showing the two people who likely have information regarding the assaults and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them so they can speak to them about the assaults.

“These crimes appear to have been focused on the transient population and were unprovoked,” according to GFPD.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the assaults contact Det. Will Fleming at 406-455-8519 or wfleming@greatfallsmt.net.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 406-727-(TIPS) 8477 or http://www.p3tips.com.

