A portion of 29th Street South will be closed Oct. 18-22 for construction at the Great Falls Clinic.

The closure is between 16th and 18th Avenues South.

There will be an additional temporary closure for asphalt patching afterward.

United Materials is the contractor and will provide barricades and detour signs for traffic rerouting.

For more information about the closure, call David Anderson at United Materials at 453-7692.

