MDT conducting disparity study

The Montana Department of Transportation hired BBC Research and Consulting to conduct a disparity study to assess whether businesses face barriers when contracting with MDT and Montana’s airports and if additional barriers exist for small, minority-owned or women-owned business.

MDT is seeking public comment from businesses about their experiences and/or interest in contracting the MDT and airports in the state.

“Your experiences will help MDT and Montana airports understand specific ways it can improve programs and policies to increase contracting opportunities for small businesses, minority-owned businesses and woman-owned businesses,” according to an MDT release.

