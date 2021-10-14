Donation increases reward for information on Giant Springs Hatchery fish deaths

A private individual has pledged an additional $1,000 toward the reward for information helping Montana game wardens find the person responsible for killing fish in the display pond at Giant Springs Hatchery, raising the potential reward amount to $2,000.

FWP Game Warden Andrew Burton believes that someone scaled the chain link fence surrounding the hatchery and used a knife to spear and slash many of the large trout in the circular display pond sometime after sunset on Aug. 22, according to a release from FWP.

Numerous fish in the tank were found with severe cuts and puncture wounds, which resulted in six fish being euthanized the next day, and other fish were found dead in the park.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Andrew Burton at 406-217-7855. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

