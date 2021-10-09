Sunday Reads: Oct. 10
It’s a bit cooler these days, so snuggle up with this week’s reading list.
The New York Times: Facebook is weaker than we knew
ProPublica: McKinsey never told the FDA it was working for opioid makers while also working for the agency
The Washington Post: Key findings from the Pandora Papers investigation
The Atlantic: Universities are shunning their responsibility to democracy
The Washington Post: How strict should requirements to participate in virtual learning be? D.C. Council and Bowser feud over the answer.
Associated Press: U.S. unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions
The Washington Post: DeJoy’s USPS slowdown plan will delay the mail. What’s it mean for your zip code?
NPR: Diet soda may prompt food cravings, especially in women and people with obesity
Reuters: How AT&T helped build far-right One America News
Associated Press: Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg
Flathead Beacon: Kalispell restricts marijuana operations to industrial zones
The Washington Post: ‘The struggle is real’: Why these Americans are still getting left behind in the recovery
Military.com: Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers
Daily Press: Huntington Ingalls lost millions because of COVID. So it filed a lawsuit.
The Washington Post: The crane that fell for her keeper (video)
Associated Press: Coast Guard says initial oil spill report not enough to act
PBS NewsHour: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose how world leaders and the ultra-rich move their money
The Washington Post: Idaho’s governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.
NPR: Facebook’s own data is not as conclusive as you think about teens and mental health
The Economist: Is political polarisation in America really rising?
The Washington Post: What do all these stories of vaccine denial deaths do to our sense of empathy?
NPR: Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy
Associated Press: Physics Nobel rewards work on climate change, other forces
NPR: Here are the finalists nominated for a 2021 National Book Award
Stars and Stripes: ‘Black Hawk Down’ Rangers receive Silver Stars 28 years after Mogadishu heroics
The New York Times: Captured, killed or compromised: CIA admits to losing dozens of informants
NPR: You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to land a high-paying job
Reuters: Canada’s drought forces canola importers to turn elsewhere
The Economist: The world economy’s shortage problem
MinnPost: Why two Minnesota colleges are starting meat cutting programs
High Country News: Collecting seeds to restore prairie grasslands
The Virginian-Pilot: 5.5 million more oysters coming to Chesapeake Bay, thanks to new partnership
The Washington Post: As meat prices continue to rise, Biden administration takes aim at Big Chicken
The New York Times: Why these New Yorkers stopped paying rent
Politifact: Report shares wildly unfounded claims on COIVD-19 vaccine
The Washington Post: As students with long-haul covid return to school, many districts don’t fully know how to help
The New York Times: Trams, cable cars, electric ferries: How cities are rethinking transit
Associated Press: States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money
Wired: Andrew Yang on micromobility and the future of cities
Reuters: U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks -sources
The New York Times: U.S. signals no thaw in trade relations with China
Associated Press: Wyoming librarians under fire for books about sex, LGBTQ
CityLab: That Uber or Lyft trip may be worse for the planet than driving yourself
The New York Times: More than half of police killings are mislabeled, new study says
The Virginian-Pilot: Love is the message on Portsmouth couple’s lawn
NPR: Hospitals brace for an onslaught this winter, from flu as well as COVID
The New York Times: You got lost and had to be rescued. Should you pay?
Kaiser Health News: Hospitals confront climate change as patients sick from floods and fires crowd ERs
Billings Gazette: RVU breaks ground on Billings medical school
The New York Times: In Alaska’s COVID crisis, doctors must decide who lives and who dies
Kaiser Health News: Student nurses who refuse vaccination struggle to complete degrees
NPR: Health workers know what good care is. Pandemic burnout is getting in the way
Reuters: Fast-food chains close some indoor seating as U.S. cities mandate vaccine checks
The Hechinger Report: OPINION: Younger students were among those most hurt during the pandemic
Associated Press: More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
NPR: A mega-drought is hammering the U.S. in North Dakota, it’s the worst than the Dust Bowl
Associated Press: Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic
Vox: The great book shortage of 2021, explained
CityLab: The dubious logic of scooter lock rules
The Washington Post: Hospital system says it will deny transplants to the unvaccinated in ‘almost all situations’
NPR: We need to talk about your gas stove, your health and climate change
Route Fifty: The cities with the heftiest parking fines
The New York Times: A trial about wealth, privilege and the murkiness of college admissions
The Washington Post: Ndakasi, beloved mountain gorilla whose photobomb led to global fame, dies in caretaker’s arms
Georgia Recorder: FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers
Associated Press: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports
NPR: Daniel Craig shows us James Bond at the beginning and end of his career
Associated Press: French child kidnap plot shows global sway of QAnon style
Associated Press: U.S. factory growth up in September despite supply woes