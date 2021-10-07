University of Providence goes remote due to COVID

The University of Providence has gone remote through Oct. 10 due to COVID-19.

The university has nine new confirmed cases and 10 active cases as of 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

County adds 570 new COVID cases, five new deaths confirmed

“The University of Providence is committed to providing a safe environment in which the entire UP community can learn, work, and live. This commitment touches virtually every facet of the university’s life, from the individual classroom, to recognizing the institution’s obligations to do what we can to help assure the safety of the wider Great Falls community in which we live and work,” according to a UP statement to The Electric. “The decision to temporarily move campus courses to online learning this week was made after careful consideration and with our campus and community’s safety in place.”

More on UP’s COVID protocols is available here.

According to UP:

Active cases are defined as laboratory-confirmed, for individuals who are employees or students of the University of Providence, who are accessing campus facilities

Our numbers reflect active cases reported to the University

Numbers reflect faculty, staff, and students

All individuals have received guidance and assistance regarding proper isolation protocols and are in contact with health care professionals

Cascade City County Health is conducting contact tracing for any individual who is identified as a close contact

Due to federal regulations, we will not be providing any information beyond the number of new, active, and recovered cases

On Oct. 7, Cascade County added 114 new cases, bringing the cumulative total to 13,694 and the state dashboard lists 1,118 active cases, but the City-County Health Department has said that’s not always an accurate number as they’re prioritizing new case investigation over closing old cases.

