City names new city attorney

Jeff Hindoien has been named the new city attorney, replacing Sara Sexe who retired Sept. 30, 2021 after eight years.

Hindoien joined the City of Great Falls as the deputy city attorney on March 3 and assumed the role of city attorney on Oct. 4.

“Great Falls is very fortunate to have had an exceptionally experienced internal candidate for the position of City Attorney,” City Manager Greg Doyon said in a release. “Jeff has already demonstrated his capabilities during his tenure as Deputy City Attorney. We are excited to move him into this new role.”

During the Sept. 21 City Commission meeting, Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson said the city had received four applications for the position and interviewed three since one took a job elsewhere.

Hindoien formerly served as the city attorney for the City of Helena and as a contract city/town attorney for the City of Deer Lodge, the City of Choteau and the Town of Philipsburg.

Hindoien also served as chief legal counsel for both the Office of the Governor and the Office of the Secretary of State and most recently as a deputy attorney general in the Montana Department of Justice, according to a city release.

His experience in both the public sector and private practice has involved all aspects of Montana governmental operations, including labor and employment matters, contracting and procurement, open meetings and public records, facility design and construction, and finance, budget, and legislative matters, according to a release.

Hindoien also served for two years as a commissioner in the chambers of Judge Charles E. “Chip” Erdmann of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C.

Hindoien is a Great Falls native and a graduate of Montana State University – Bozeman with a political science degree and and Juris Doctor from the University of Wyoming. He is licensed to practice law before all Montana courts.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to put all my years of legal experience to work in service to my hometown as the city attorney,” he said in a release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

