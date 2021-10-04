City considering renewal of facility lease for Boys and Girls Club

City Commissioners will consider a lease agreement during their Oct. 5 meeting with the Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County for the property at 600 1st Ave. S.W.

The lease would run through Aug. 31, 2026 for $1.

The Boys and Girls Club is responsible for improvements, repairs and maintenance of the 8,693-square-foot facility, according to the lease terms.

The Boys and Girls Club was granted a 10-year lease for the facility known as the Westside Community Center in 1999. The club was granted first option to purchase the property at a fair market value to be determined by an independent

appraisal. The rental rate was established at $200 per month for the first two years of the agreement, with incremental increases thereafter. Beginning December 2006, the city agreed to waive the rental fee. The lease was renewed in 2013 for five years for $1 for the term of the lease.

The city is required to hold public hearings to consider leasing city-owned property. Bids weren’t solicited, since city code has an exception when the use is continuing for a public purpose, according to city staff.

Approval of a lease of city property requires a four-fifths affirmative vote by the commission.

The Park and Recreation Advisory Board met in September and recommended approval of the lease.

