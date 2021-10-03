Sunday Reads: Oct. 3

Hope you’re out enjoying the weather. Here’s this week’s reading list.

Associated Press: Misinformation leads to animosity toward health care workers

The New York Times: How accurate are at-home COVID tests?

NPR: A 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 flu dies after contracting COVID

The Washington Post: Portugal has nearly run out of people to vaccinate. What comes next?

NPR: Lots of people say they’ll quit over vaccine mandates, but research shows few do

The New York Times: She bought her dream home. Then a ‘sovereign citizen’ changed the locks.

Vogue: With 7,000 sheep and goats, this mother-daughter team is playing a part in California’s fight against wildfires

The Washington Post: Your drawer full of old tech could have a new life — or start a fire. Here’s how to handle it.

The New York Times: After 100 years, a royal wedding in Russia evokes days of the czars

PBS: Cavers descend into the ‘Well of Hell,’ new clues about humans’ arrival in North America and other stories you missed

NPR: Could the escaped zebras survive roaming around Prince George’s County forever?

Vox: An “attack on American cities” is freezing climate action in its tracks

The Washington Post: Inside America’s broken supply chain

The New York Times: How a racist scandal at the FDNY led to its biggest suspensions ever

The Washington Post: Alex Jones must pay damages to Sandy Hook families after calling shooting a ‘giant hoax,’ judge rules

NPR: YouTube is banning all content that spreads vaccine misinformation

Kaiser Health News: COVID is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of urbanites

The Washington Post: Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for rampage that killed 5

NPR: The Vinland Map, thought to be the oldest map of America, is officially a fake

The New York Times: Retailers’ latest headache: Shutdowns at their Vietnamese suppliers

Associated Press: COVID-related attacks prompt hospital to issue panic buttons

NPR: The college admissions ‘melt’ down

The New York Times: No veggies, no bunds, few forks: Schools scramble to feed students amid shortages

