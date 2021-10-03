Sunday Reads: Oct. 3
Hope you’re out enjoying the weather. Here’s this week’s reading list.
Associated Press: Misinformation leads to animosity toward health care workers
The New York Times: How accurate are at-home COVID tests?
NPR: A 105-year-old woman who survived the 1918 flu dies after contracting COVID
The Washington Post: Portugal has nearly run out of people to vaccinate. What comes next?
NPR: Lots of people say they’ll quit over vaccine mandates, but research shows few do
The New York Times: She bought her dream home. Then a ‘sovereign citizen’ changed the locks.
Vogue: With 7,000 sheep and goats, this mother-daughter team is playing a part in California’s fight against wildfires
The Washington Post: Your drawer full of old tech could have a new life — or start a fire. Here’s how to handle it.
The New York Times: After 100 years, a royal wedding in Russia evokes days of the czars
PBS: Cavers descend into the ‘Well of Hell,’ new clues about humans’ arrival in North America and other stories you missed
NPR: Could the escaped zebras survive roaming around Prince George’s County forever?
Vox: An “attack on American cities” is freezing climate action in its tracks
The Washington Post: Inside America’s broken supply chain
The New York Times: How a racist scandal at the FDNY led to its biggest suspensions ever
The Washington Post: Alex Jones must pay damages to Sandy Hook families after calling shooting a ‘giant hoax,’ judge rules
NPR: YouTube is banning all content that spreads vaccine misinformation
Kaiser Health News: COVID is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of urbanites
The Washington Post: Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for rampage that killed 5
NPR: The Vinland Map, thought to be the oldest map of America, is officially a fake
The New York Times: Retailers’ latest headache: Shutdowns at their Vietnamese suppliers
Associated Press: COVID-related attacks prompt hospital to issue panic buttons
NPR: The college admissions ‘melt’ down
The New York Times: No veggies, no bunds, few forks: Schools scramble to feed students amid shortages