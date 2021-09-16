Portion of River’s Edge Trail closed for repairs

A portion of the River’s Edge Trail will be temporarily closed for repairs through Oct. 28, weather permitting.

The project will replace the existing asphalt trail with a concrete surface from Central Avenue West northbound to the crosswalk near the skate park on the River’s Edge Trail.

There may be periodic lane closures on River Drive North in relation to the project, according to Great Falls Park and Recreation.

City planning River’s Edge Trail improvements

MRTE, Inc. is doing the project that is being funded primarily with Missouri-Madison River Fund grant money along with assistance from the River’s Edge Trail Foundation, MDT, NorthWestern Energy grant and the city’s park maintenance district, according to Park and Rec.

