‘A Night at the Ozark’ returns to The History Museum

The History Museum is teaming up with John Roberts y Pan Blanco and local sponsors to bring live jazz back to Great Falls.

On Sept. 17, ‘A Night at the Ozark’ will feature lively afro-cuban Jazz music, a dance floor, both indoor and outdoor seating (with a big screen to watch on,) a variety of food trucks offering dinner options and a no- host bar catered by Enbar, according to museum release.

Jazz night brings arts, culture to Great Falls audiences

Top jazz musicians from across the state will travel to Great Falls for the show and conduct jazz clinics earlier in the day with students from Vaughn, Ulm, Highwood and Belt schools. The educational component of this year’s event is funded by the Thelma H. and John J. Zeller Foundation.

The museum was closed this week to prepare for the event and will be open 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 17 and some tickets may still be available during that time. The jazz event begins at 6 p.m.

The museum resumes regular hours on Sept. 21, which are 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Second Saturdays are 12-5 p.m. Oct. 9, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11.

From 1933 to 1962, “the brightest spot in Montana’s entertainment life was the unique Ozark Club on the lower South Side in Great Falls. Located in the skid-row district in a nondescript two-story building at 118 3rd St. S., patrons climbed a long, narrow staircase to enter a dingy upstairs room with a bandstand on one end and a horseshoe shaped bar on the other. Despite the simplicity, the Ozark Club sprang to life six nights a week with some of the hottest jazz music and entertainment between Chicago and the West Coast. In the club’s heyday, during the 1940’s, The Ozark Boys combo was one of the finer small dance bands west of the Mississippi,” according to the museum.

A Night at the Ozark recaptures the Ozark Club’s atmosphere with John Roberts on vocal, trombone, keys; Merle Roberts on bass and vocal; Cody Hollow on congas and vocal; Sam White on the saxophone; Raphael Lopez on guitar; Matthew Devitt on drum set and Trevor Krieger on violin.

For more information, contact The History Museum at 452-3462.

