Great Falls High going remote due to COVID-19 cases

Great Falls Public Schools has identified 35 positive COVID-19 cases at Great Falls High School, including students and staff.

As of noon on Sept. 13, the district has identified more than 40 classrooms that will need to be disinfected and custodians have begun the process that will continue into the evening, according to a GFPS release.

“Due to a high percentage of students and staff being either quarantined or isolated, we will be moving all Great Falls High School students and staff to remote learning for the remainder of the week,” beginning 5 p.m. Sept. 13 through Sept. 20, according a GFPS release.

Cascade County COVID numbers still high

“This will allow for the quarantine or isolation times of staff and students to lapse and for our sanitation teams to do the necessary deep cleaning and air exchange of the entire school. Parents and staff have been, or are being notified of the details. Student learning will continue throughout the week via packets and remote learning,” according to the release.

GFPS opens Aug. 25, with mask requirement for elementary schoolers

“There have been pockets of concentration regarding the confirmed cases. However, people being quarantined or isolated have affected all departments in the high school,” according to GFPS.

Malmstrom raises health level, implements mask rule due to COVID-19 case increase

School Foods will be providing meal distribution for the remainder of the week at Paris Gibson Education Center. This will be the only distribution site and it will be a “grab and go” situation. Meals will need to be picked up Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at Paris Gibson Education Center’s east entrance off 25th Street South.

If parents or families have questions, contact the school until 3 p.m. Sept. 13 or call the district offices at 406-268-6008.

Check the website and Great Falls Public Schools Facebook page for more information and updates.

If students need electronic devices they will be available for check out at GFHS, contact the high school at 268-6250.

Student athletic activities will continue this week as scheduled but there will be health and safety protocols which include a mask requirement when students and coaches are in close proximity. Spectators are asked to wear masks at all Great Falls High athletic events at this time.

Parents, staff and students are reminded to monitor their health and wellbeing each day. If you are feeling sick and/or exhibiting any flu-like symptoms, please stay home and contact your healthcare provider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

