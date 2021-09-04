Sunday Reads: Sept. 5

Hope everyone is enjoying the long weekend and lovely weather.

Here’s this week’s reading list.

Vox: Everything feels more expensive because it is

Wine Enthusiast: Climate change, fermented blueberries and wine’s existential quandary

NPR: The housing shortage is significant. It’s acute for small, entry-level homes

The Boston Globe: As federal eviction moratorium ends, can cities alone stop the wave?

The Washington Post: FDA to meet with outside advisers on coronavirus booster shots Sept. 17. That’s just days before the shots are expected to become available.

Science: A grim warning from Israel: Vaccination blunts, but does not defeat Delta

The Washington Post: Getting educated while on active duty is getting harder as military rolls back benefits

PBS News Hour: Countries take steps toward curbing plastic waste in oceans

NPR: Kids in Illinois will soon be able to take five mental health days from school

Wired: 21st century storms are overwhelming 20th century cities

The Washington Post: Lawsuits say Siri and Google are listening, even when they’re not supposed to

The New Yorker: Can affirmative action survive?

NPR: These students grew up around gun violence. They decided it was time to talk about it.

The Wall Street Journal: Cities add emergency facilities for mental health patients

NPR: Gun-maker sued in Sandy Hook shooting wants the school records of slain children

The New York Times: The storm warnings were dire. Why couldn’t New York be protected?

The Washington Post: Abortion opponents watch for violations of Texas ban as providers weigh legal options

NPR: The Sacklers, who made billions from OxyContin, win immunity from opioid lawsuits

The New York Times: Bitcoin uses more electricity than many countries. How is that possible?

Rapid City Journal: City asks residents to compost at home to relieve burden on landfill

The New York Times: Breakthrough infections are less likely to lead to long Covid, a study suggests.

NBC News: Texas judge grants restraining order against anti-abortion group, temporarily preventing lawsuits

ProPublica: The big empty: How corporate headquarters have abandoned America’s suburbs

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

