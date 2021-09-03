Two neighborhood councils meet Sept. 6-10

Neighborhood Council 2 meets 7 p.m. Sept. 8 in the West Elementary Library. Masks are required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the elementary schools.

Agenda items include southwest side projects update, NeighborWorks grant, nomination and vote to fill the council vacancy, fireworks, council Facebook page and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include Recreation Center and Kranz Park update, NeighborWorks Council grants, City Commission candidate Susan Wolff, fireworks and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

