Movie in the Park is Sept. 4 at Gibson Park

Park and Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack are hosting “Movie in the Park” on Sept. 4.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle begins at 7:30 p.m. in Gibson Park near the bandshell.

The movie is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.

The film will be presented by FunFlicks of Montana on a 32’-foot viewing screen with premium cinema projection and a concert grade sound system. Concessions will be available for purchase through the Snack Shack.

The movie is made possible by sponsors.

For more information, call Park and Recreation, 406-771-1265 or Jonathan at the Snack Shack; 406-564-6620.

