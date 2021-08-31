County scheduled to meet Sept. 2 to discuss fire restrictions

County Commissioners are scheduled to meet Sept. 2 to consider adjusting the fire restrictions.

Cascade County is currently under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

After an Aug. 31 call with Great Falls Fire Rescue and rural fire departments in the county, “we feel it is time to adjust restrictions to the State 1 level, according to Brad Call, county Disaster and Emergency Services manager.

Call said that recommendation will be brought to commissioners on Sept. 2, but no change is final until their vote.

“Many factors go into a decision like this including current weather conditions and long range forecasts,” Call said.

The county has been under Stage 2 restrictions since July 16, which include:

Open burning is prohibited including any wood or combustible material in fire pits, rings etc. including private residences.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire for any purpose is not allowed including in developed recreation sites or improved areas.

in developed recreation sites or improved areas. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material.

in diameter that is barren or cleared of all combustible material. No operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine without a USDA or SAE approved spark arresting device properly installed and in proper working order. Blasting or welding is prohibited.

Campers are ONLY allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off.

All Fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails is prohibited.

Persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed ONLY on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within six feet of the device.

If commissioners vote to rescind Stage 2 and return to Stage 1 restrictions, which are:

open burning is prohibited;

campfires are only allowed in developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided;

smoking permitted only within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials;

campers are only allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off;

all fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are prohibited;

charcoal briquettes are only allowed on private property in a “backyard” barbecue located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet.

Burning refuse in barrels is also prohibited, according to DES.

The county had implemented Stage 1 on July 7.

