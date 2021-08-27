Two neighborhood councils meet Aug. 30 – Sept. 3

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include Sunnyside Park funds, City Commission candidate Susan Wolff, proposed large vehicle parking ordinance, Neighborhood Watch Ambassador and neighborhood concerns.

Masks will be required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the elementary schools.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Riverview School Music Room.

Agenda items include ice cream social, proposed large vehicle parking ordinance, Great Falls Fire Rescue update/4th of July fireworks report, council vacancy – nominations and elections, Neighborhood Watch Ambassador and neighborhood concerns.

Masks will be required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the elementary schools.

More information on NC#3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council? Filing for the 2021 Municipal Elections is open until Aug. 30. Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two year term at the election held in conjunction with the city’s general election on Nov. 2. Candidates for the neighborhood council must be a resident of their designated neighborhood district and qualified elector. All newly elected officials will take office in January 2022. No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County’s election office by Aug. 30.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

