Dog Days of Summer: Zip

Name: Zip

Age: 8

Breed: Yorkie

Humans: Matt, Diana, Jess, Mathew

Where did you come from? Great Falls

What’s your favorite toy? Lionhead. I tamed him.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Warning the humans about the trash man and package man. They don’t know the dangers.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I ate the small humans happy meal. He was sad, I was very full. He cried, I took a nappy.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Pretend to throw the ball and actually DON’T throw the ball and when they leave me.

Where’s your favorite patio? My personal backyard patio.

What are your aliases? Zipper, Zipper-roni, Zipdog, bestest boy, Mountain Yorkie.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? I prefer the company of the human kind.

What’s your favorite place to go? The mountains.

What are your hobbies? Barking at inanimate objects, scaring the deer away to protect my yard, and napping. Big fan of the naps.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I ate the corner of the new kitchen cabinet. It was asking for it. You don’t even know.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Wags and Whiskers

What’s your fitness routine? Running into the yard and when the human yells at me I pretend to come inside but suddenly start using my ninja moves to dodge the door and do laps around my yard. It keeps us both active.

What are you thankful for? I’m thankful for Sunday Morning eggs, naps and Bark boxes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

