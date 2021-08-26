Dog Days of Summer: Zeke

Name: Zeke

Age: 10

Breed: chihuahua/min pin mix

Humans: Sarah and Luke

Where did you come from? Pennsylvania. I’m a regular ol’ globetrotter. I’ve checked 14 states off my bucket list.

What’s your favorite toy? Geri the giraffe

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Dying and coming back to life during my last dental. Gave all the humans a real scare with that little trick, hehe.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Spite shredding toilet paper during the great TP shortage of 2020.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Trying to exclude me from pack snuggles and not sharing their human food with me. The audacity, I tell you.

Where’s your favorite patio? Starbucks. Love me a good puppuccino.

What are your aliases? Puppy Grylls (nicknamed after Bear Grylls for my adventurous spirit and ability to motor around any obstacles), Officer Grylls (someone has to keep those rowdy cats in line).

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My feline sister Gretel.

What’s your favorite place to go? River’s Edge Trail up at Giant Springs State Park! So many interesting sights and smells.

What are your hobbies? Barking. Sleeping. Playing with toys. Snuggling.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Cold hard cash. A $10 bill to be exact.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My momma bathes me and Gina from Gina’s Puppy Luvin’ trims my nails.

What’s your fitness routine? Rigorous barking sessions at the deer, fetching toys, and long walks outside when it’s not so cold I freeze my tail off.

What are you thankful for? Full belly, warm cozy blankets, and my humans. Oh, OK, I guess my cat siblings too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

