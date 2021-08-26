Dog Days of Summer: Sox

Name: Sox

Age: 14

Breed: Husky / Border Collie Mix

Humans: Brenda, Rhonda and Aaron Kueffler

Where did you come from? I was found outside of Kalispell, MT wandering with my brother, Glacier. Some people picked us up and brought us into this really loud and very busy place with other barkers. They were really nice, but It seemed like we were there for a long time (6 months). Finally, we were rescued – both my brother and I. We were SO excited I couldn’t stop bark’n!! Off we went to Great Falls to our for Furever home – 15 yrs later we are so loved, spoiled and safe. Life couldn’t be better.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your favorite toy? I’m SO sneaky! All the toys should be mine. I know my mama’s bought them for me and only me. For some reason, my siblings think they can play with them. So I let them play a bit – to be a good sister. Of course, I watch them and wait until they put the toy down. Then I swoop in pick it up and tiptoe back to a bedroom. HA! They have no clue where it went. It’s pretty funny. Hey, at least I let them play with the toy for a bit.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I don’t mean to BARK, but I made it through 2 surgeries within this last year. I had a big mass on my right leg and it was removed and grew back within 6 months! I was a champ, but I really hope it doesn’t grow back.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Mama wasn’t very happy when I bit off the recovery wrap from my surgery. I bit a big chunk of skin off my leg – it was almost healed, but I had such an itch.

What do your humans do to make you mad? I LOVE being outside and It makes me mad when my mama’s make me come in. I mean I like being inside too, but I REALLY like being outside.

Where’s your favorite patio? Anywhere outside.

What are your aliases? I also go by Pretty Girl, Girl, and Girly.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My brother, Glacier – he’s the best!

What’s your favorite place to go? I really like road trips and going over to mama Brenda’s place of business.

What are your hobbies? Squirrels! Squirrels! Squirrels! Those squirrels get me so excited. I bark to get their attention, run to keep up and jump to try and get close to them. It’s all in fun – I know they like it. They always stop and stare down at me – sometimes I hear them giggle. My sisters Bella and Snow prank me at times. They start barking “like there is a squirrel” to get me all riled up. Those darn girls!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? The surgery sleeve that my mama got so I didn’t have to wear the collar of shame.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I don’t like to get all pretty, but I will let mama Rhonda bathe, brush and clip my nails.

What’s your fitness routine? My mama’s take us for walks, but I get my best exercise chasing squirrels back and forth in our yard.

What are you thankful for? The love and happiness my of my family: mama’s Brenda & Rhonda, buddy – Aaron, and sisters Sox, Bella and Snow.

