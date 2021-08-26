Dog Days of Summer: Snow

Name: Arf… Arf… ARF! My name is Snow.

Age: 6

Breed: Cockapoo Yorkshire Terrier Mix

Humans: Brenda, Rhonda and Aaron Kueffler

Where did you come from? Like my sister, Bella, I was born on Sept. 14, 2014 and I am a Yorkipoo that’s a Cockapoo Yorkshire Terrier Mix. Bella says our breed is fancy – I guess, whatever makes Bella happy.

What’s your favorite toy? I love me some small, squeaky TOYS! Tug, tug, and TUG! Sometimes I tug so hard my teeth quiver – OUCH! My Mama Brenda is an amazing toy player. She gets down on the floor and tugs, tosses and repeats! I LOVE IT!! Of course, I get jealous – she plays with all us and I want her all to myself. Lucky for me they get tired out quicker. It pays off being so small – I have lots more energy. I love being me…

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Everything is a BIG accomplishment for me – I’m just a little pup. Arf, Arf!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Can’t think of anything – I’m too lovable.

What do your humans do to make you mad? When I’m tired – I’m tired. All I want to do is get my mama’s to sit down so I can take a nap. It makes me so mad when they keep going and going – I follow them everywhere staring at them thinking can’t they see I need my nap!?!

Where’s your favorite patio? No Patio for me. My favorite place is to nap is on my mama’s chests. They hold me like a baby so I can hear their heartbeat. No matter what, I sleep best when I am close to my mamas in someway. My body needs to snuggle up next to them. What the ARF! I have a bit of an attitude when it comes to sleep. When I’m having some good pup dreams and my mamas move me I grunt and groan. I mean PLEASE I need my beauty sleep – oh wait – that’s Bella. I NEED my sleep for energy. I have some pretty funny sleep face when I wake up.

What are your aliases? I also answer to little one, munchkin and baby girl.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My sister, Bella.

What’s your favorite place to go? Let’s go outside – YES, please! I am the “Bring it on” queen. Not only do I bring it on with my mamas when I want to play, but I use it to my advantage to get Bella playing with me. I’m so tricky. When it works, Bella and I get a great run around the yard. She’s always a couple of paws ahead of me. What do you expect? I have tiny legs! Let the snorting begin! Yes, I snort when I go for walks. When I see my mamas get my dog vest and leash – I am on their heels ready to go for a walk and whine when they take too long. Let’s get going already! And…Road Trips!! I love me some road trips!

What are your hobbies? Greeting everyone and animal I see… I am AWESOME! Yep, yep, yep, I love meeting people and I am a great greeter. I get so excited I pee-pee a little on the floor – I can’t control it! Lucky me, my mamas clean up after me. They are SO good to me. Heck! I even greet the birds and squirrels when I get outside. I run to the trees and Arf, Arf, ARF to get their attention. Every once in awhile they come out and say hi – most the time I find myself Arf’n up the wrong trees. Darn birds and squirrels!

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I don’t eat expensive – I’m a practical girl.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My mama Rhonda gives us baths and fur and nail trimmings. I try to cover up the shampoo bottle…but it never works…I still have to get a bath.

What’s your fitness routine? Going for walks, chasing my sister Bella, playing fetch and bringing it on to anyone who will pay attention.

What are you thankful for? The love and happiness from my family: mama’s Brenda and Rhonda, Papa – Aaron, and Glacier, Sox, and Snow.

