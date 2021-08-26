Dog Days of Summer: Luna
Name: Luna
Age: 3
Breed: Border Collie Mix
Humans: Alissa
Where did you come from? Fort Benton Shelter
What’s your favorite toy? chew bones
What’s your biggest accomplishment? I am not scared to be in kennels anymore. It’s my safe space now.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Tore up my mom’s carpet in her apartment.
What do your humans do to make you mad? Give Falco attention and not me.
Where’s your favorite patio? At my grandma’s and grandpa’s house!!
What are your aliases? LunLun; Lulu
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Falco my brother!
What’s your favorite place to go? To grandmas house or Aunties house! To go on walks!
What are your hobbies? I love to go on walks, go to the dog park, play with Falco, and get loves from mom and dad!!
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My own treats.
Where do you get your hair and nails done? I’m a short haired dog. My mom grooms me!
What’s your fitness routine? I go on a walk everyday with mom and Falco or we will go to the dog park!
What are you thankful for? I am thankful for my mom and dad. My brother, my grandparents and my aunt and uncle. I am also thankful for my new home!
