Dog Days of Summer: Bentley

Name: Bentley

Age: 3

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Humans: Chuck and Jan

Where did you come from? I had a couple homes before I was adopted.

What’s your favorite toy? My toy snakes.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I don’t have separation anxiety too much anymore.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I run away from my parents even when they call me back.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Not giving me human food.

Where’s your favorite patio? At our cabin in Lincoln because I don’t have to be on a leash.

What are your aliases? Benters

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Ellie ( my girlfriend)

What’s your favorite place to go? Lincoln

What are your hobbies? Playing with Ellie and barking.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Katie’s eyeglasses and a rental car key fob.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Bathe Your Own Dog.

What’s your fitness routine? I get to go on walks and run and play at the cabin

What are you thankful for? My forever home.

