Business BItes: Snit’s block party; Bright Eyes closing; Malmstrom awards contracts; Aging Services hosting Medicare webinar; Paris Gibson Square opening new exhibit

Snit’s Block Party

Snit’s Bar is hosting an end of summer street party on Aug. 28. They’re closing down the 600 block of Central in front of the bar from 5:30-10 p.m.

They’ll have live music from Joe Ryan, Hell City Kitty and Lester’s Mystery Oil.

Admission is $5 with a full bar outside.

Great Falls Clinic housing

The Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation held a grand opening for the Harold and Carmen Poulsen Legacy Housing facility on Aug. 17.

The facility will serve as temporary housing for patients and their families while receiving medical treatment in Great Falls.

It’s the $3.6 million project is the only patient housing facility in Great Falls that allows all patients to stay, free of charge to all guests receiving medical treatment in the Great Falls community.

To keep Poulsen Housing free of charge, Great Falls Clinic will continue to accept donations. Donations can be made here.

Bright Eyes Cafe

Bright Eyes Cafe at 300 Smelter Ave. N.E. is closing.

Beth McKinney, owner, posted that their lease was terminated and the last day of operation ss Aug. 20.

For the day there’s 20 percent off all menu items and merchandise while they last and this weekend, she’s selling equipment, supplies, furniture, decor and remaining inventory. The sale is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 22.

Any ice cream left will be available for $1.50 per scoop.

Malmstrom Air Force Base contracts

Officials from the 341st Contracting Squadron announced the award of three contracts over the last week.

A contract for the installation of Curbs and Gutters at the Grizzly Bend was awarded to Geranios Enterprises of Great Falls for $51,789. The period of performance for this award is 60 calendar days.

Another contract was awarded for gate repair to Williamson Fencing of Great Falls for $14,334.80. The period of performance for this award is 90 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Lastly, a contract was awarded to Advanced Pump and Equipment, Inc. of Belgrade, for $15,228.29 for an iron filter. The period of performance for this award is 120 calendar days after issuance of the notice to proceed.

Unless otherwise stated, the bidding for these contracts were open to all contractors and the contracts were awarded based on performance-price trade-off to provide the best value to the government.

Medicare webinar

The Cascade County Aging Services Medicare Counselor is holding a webinar from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 26

For those a year or two out from age 65 or are coming up to the 25th month of being on Social Security disability, then this is your opportunity to learn more about Medicare, a federal health program. If you have a family member or caregiver, they are welcome to join us for the presentation.

Call Cascade County Aging Services at 406-454-6990 to sign up for this event or register in advance here.

Register by Aug. 24.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Montana “State Health Insurance Assistance Program,” or SHIP, provides no cost health-benefits counseling and advocacy for Medicare beneficiaries and their families or caregivers. Their mission is to educate, advocate, counsel and empower people to make informed benefit decisions. SHIP is an independent, objective, and confidential program funded by The Administration on Community Living and is not affiliated with the insurance industry.

This program is administered by the Montana Office on Aging and is operated through the state’s Area Agencies on Aging.

SHIP counselors are specialists trained in Medicare eligibility, benefits and options, health insurance counseling and related insurance products. SHIP counselors are not connected with any insurance company, not licensed to sell insurance, and will not make decisions for you, but rather, are there to assist you objectively and confidentially, and to empower you to make your own health care decisions.

Cascade County Aging Services provides a variety of services as part of the Montana Aging Network utilizing funding from the Federal Older Americans Act which is administered in Montana by the Department of Health and Human Services, State Unit on Aging. Encompassing all of Cascade County, the primary focus of Aging Services is to provide services to those 60 years of age and older.

They are located at 1801 Benefis Court.

For more information on SHIP visit www.shiphelp.org or www.cascadecountymt.gov/157/Aging-Services.

Paris Gibson Square

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art if hosting an exhibit by Julia Becker, a multimedia artist and art professor at the University of Providence, titled Body of Land.

Becker’s exhibition is a multi-layered experience which participates in and responds to EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss, a cross-border multimedia environmental intervention and project of the Codex Foundation. Becker and the museum are taking part in the EXTRACTION movement via the curatorial direction of Nicole Maria Evans, curator of exhibitions and collections.

EXTRACTION: Art on the Edge of the Abyss, is an event created by collaborators and founders Peter Koch, Edwin Charles Dobb (1950-2019), and Sam Pelts, which is taking place throughout 2021.

“Their passion and knowledge about global environmental matters and an understanding that art moves people towards action was the impetus for EXTRACTION’s creation. Montana art museums, galleries, and art spaces are specifically engaged in this project because of Peter Koch’s and Edwin Dobb’s deep connection to Montana,” according to the museum.

Koch was born in Missoula and founded the Codex Foundation. Dobb was an environmental journalist and photographer for National Geographic who made Butte his home.

“Together they conceived of this project in 2019 and viewed Montana as a place dear to them and of immediate concern regarding environmental problems. This is a collaborative community driven international movement which brings together artists, curators, writers, dancers, performers, musicians, photographers, and filmmakers together with over 50 museums, galleries, and public performance spaces worldwide to address a single theme: the consumption of the planet’s natural resources, which is the most pressing environmental issue of our time, encompassing all others, including climate change,” according to the museum.

Body of Land, at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art, will showcase the result of Becker’s inquiry and work for her Body of Land project. Video documentation of her body ritual movements, which are site driven, will be incorporated into an installation in the gallery space with the inclusion of Becker’s artist books and paintings/monoprints. Becker maps out the bodily experience within the landscape. Her work is informed by research in topography, neurology, ecology and is focused on the impact industry has on the land we live on and the bodies we live in.

The exhibit opened Aug. 19. A reception and curator’s discussion with the artist is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27, details and RSVP here.

An online panel discussion with Sam Pelts, founding organizer of EXTRACTION, Becker and Evans is Oct. 7. Details are here.

Exhibitions presented by Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art are supported in part by the Montana Arts Council, a state agency; Humanities Montana; National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor; and National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding is provided by museum members and the citizens of Cascade County, and support from First Interstate Bank, Davidson Family Foundation, Cobb Foundation, and free admission provided by “an anonymous donor advised fund at The Chicago Community Foundation.”

