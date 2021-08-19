Chipseal work on Upper River Road Aug. 24-25

The city is chipsealing Upper River Road from Overlook Drive to the city limits just east of Ridgeview Court Aug. 24-25.

The work is being done by the city street division and they’re asking for the public’s help in the project by:

Removing all vehicles from street and shoulder parking areas prior to scheduled maintenance. All vehicles that are not removed will be towed.

Access to driveways will be limited during this maintenance. Plan on parking out of the work area until the project is completed.

Drive slowly in work area and follow directions of all temporary traffic control signs and devices.

Be prepared for 10-15 minute delays.

Avoid turning sharply, breaking hard, or accelerating quickly within the first 30 days following application.

Turn off all irrigation. Sprinklers may be turned on the day after the project is completed.

For questions or concerns, contact the streets division at 406-771-1401.

“It is our goal to provide the best quality of work possible in a timely manner while reducing any stress and confusion but we cannot do it alone. Your patience and cooperation is key during the process of street maintenance and is very much appreciated by our staff,” according to street division release.

Emergency services will be provided access at any time during this project.

The schedule may change or be cancelled due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

