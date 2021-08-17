Some hoot-owl fishing restrictions lifted on Missouri River

Hoot-owl fishing restrictions on the Missouri River between Holter Dam and the Cascade city boat ramp been lifted, effective Aug. 17.

Under the hoot owl restrictions, fishing was not allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day but improving environmental conditions have allowed Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to lift the restrictions.

“FWP urges all anglers to minimize stress on fish by playing and landing them quickly, and not removing them from the water while unhooking,” according to a FWP release.

For those looking for angling opportunities, many ponds, lakes and reservoirs in Montana also provide good mid-summer angling options. For more information go online to fwp.mt.gov. Streams at higher elevations that don’t experience higher temperatures are another good option.

Numerous other rivers in Montana are still under fishing restrictions, including the Smith and Sun Rivers in Region 4. For a full list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions

